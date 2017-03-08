Sun Chemical Acquires RJA Dispersions Business

PARSIPPANY, NJ – Sun Chemical Corp., Parsippany, New Jersey, has acquired the assets and business of RJA Dispersions LLC, effective March 1, 2017.

Based in Hudson, Wisconsin, RJA Dispersions is a leader in ultra-fine particle and pigment dispersions for the digital inks market. Primarily used for energy cure (UV), eco-solvent and aqueous inkjet inks, RJA’s full range of dispersions will join Sun Chemical Performance Pigments’ product lineup.

“RJA Dispersions is a technology-based company with an excellent reputation for its innovative, high-quality and cutting-edge specialty dispersions for the rapidly growing digital market,” said Myron Petruch, President of Sun Chemical Performance Pigments and Executive Officer of Sun Chemical’s parent company, DIC Corp. “This is an excellent bolt-on acquisition for our global pigments business and will immediately expand our product offerings for this growing market segment. This acquisition supports our strategy of continuing to expand our global pigments business into sustainable, high-growth, high-value product lines and markets.”

RJA Dispersions will become part of Sun Chemical’s Performance Pigments’ digital business unit led by Peter O’Loughlin. As the Director of Digital, O’Loughlin will lead the RJA Dispersions integration and be responsible for the global growth of the combined product portfolio of this business unit.