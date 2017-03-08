Hempel Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

KONGENS LYNGBY, Denmark - Coatings manufacturer Hempel has appointed Michael Hansen to be its new Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective May 1, 2017.

Hansen will be part of Hempel’s Executive Management Board, reporting directly to Group President and Chief Executive Officer Henrik Andersen. He joins Hempel from Maersk, where he most recently held the position of Vice President and Global Head of Sales in Maersk Line.

Commenting about the appointment, Andersen said, “We are pleased that Michael has chosen to join Hempel’s management group. His wide experience in the industry, which he has acquired through one of our best global customers, is of great value to Hempel. Hempel will not only benefit from Michael’s experience, his ability to run a business is equally important. And we firmly believe that Michael will contribute greatly to creating value for our customers, colleagues and our owner, the Hempel Foundation.”