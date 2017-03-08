Nexeo Solutions Announces Changes to Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The board of directors of Nexeo Solutions Inc. has appointed Dan F. Smith as its new Chairman following the resignation of Wilbur L. Ross Jr. from the board. Ross resigned as a result of his recent confirmation and swearing in as the United States Secretary of Commerce.

“I appreciate all the support Wilbur provided to Nexeo Solutions and me personally during the SPAC process to take the company public. I respect his decision given his future undertaking,” said Nexeo Solutions’ President and CEO, David Bradley. “I am excited to have Dan as our Chairman, given his history and industry knowledge. He continues to be an advisor to me and my leadership team as we pursue our vision, defining distribution.”

In addition, the board appointed Robert J. Zatta to fill the vacancy created by Ross’ resignation. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Rockwood Holdings Inc., a publicly traded specialty chemicals company, from April 2001 until January 2015, when Rockwood Holdings Inc. was acquired by Albemarle Corp.

“I am excited to serve as Chairman of the Board for Nexeo Solutions, now as a public company. I will continue to work closely with the team on progressing the company’s strategic agenda,” said Smith. “We are excited to welcome Bob to Nexeo Solutions' Board of Directors and believe his strong experience in specialty chemicals will be extremely valuable as Nexeo Solutions continues to grow.”