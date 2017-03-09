Paint and Coating Market Reports

Anticorrosion Coating Industry Transitioning to Sustainable Development

Legislation, Intellectual Property and Industry Analysis

March 9, 2017
Dr. Atul Tiwari
KEYWORDS Corrosion Control / Green Paint Technology / Sustainability in Coatings
Reprints
No Comments

Although enormous efforts have been made to find sustainable solutions for making commercially successful products, the quest for environment-friendly coatings is still in its infancy. The new health and safety regulations imposed on chemicals and coating manufacturing will certainly motivate industry in the direction of sustainable development. Although the slow recovery of the worldwide economy has severely affected the ongoing efforts to sustainable research and development, the pace of innovation and invention has not been affected.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories