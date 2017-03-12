Nexeo Solutions to Acquire Ultra Chem

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Nexeo Solutions Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire the Mexico City, Mexico-based specialty chemicals distribution business of Ultra Chem S. de R.L. de C.V. (Ultra Chem). Facilitated through a proprietary deal process, this acquisition reflects Nexeo Solutions’ commitment to expand its presence in specialty chemicals.

Ultra Chem represents major global producers in Mexico and Latin America, with a leading position in specialty chemicals in the region. Ultra Chem’s sales team is composed of market-focused technical experts who offer solutions for customers’ problems utilizing a comprehensive and complementary product portfolio.

“Acquiring Ultra Chem is aligned with our strategic objectives and accomplishes two goals. It expands our overall specialty mix and extends our chemical reach into Mexico,” said Nexeo Solutions’ President and CEO, David Bradley. “Ultra Chem is a strong cultural fit with complementary end markets and current margins that are immediately accretive.”

The acquisition is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2017 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.