Palmer Holland Announces Two Appointments

CLEVELAND – Specialty chemical distributor Palmer Holland has named Russ Bachman Vice President of Marketing and Gus Munoz Southern Region Sales Manager.

Bachman brings more than 30 years of experience in the chemical industry to his new role. He has been with Palmer Holland since 1999 as an Account Manager and a Regional Sales Manager for the Central Region and the Southeast Region. Prior to Palmer Holland, Bachman was involved in chemical manufacturing for 21 years and was awarded the State of Ohio Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Science Environmental Clean-Up Honor in 1995. He is also a former President of the Cleveland Coatings Society.

Bachman’s key responsibilities will include defining and implementing sales tactics that accomplish and enhance Palmer Holland’s principal partners’ strategies. He will be heavily involved in the planning and executing of expansion strategies that directly influence Palmer Holland’s growth plan, which combats recent market consolidation within the manufacturing and distributor base.

Munoz joined Palmer Holland in 2013 as the Southwest Region Sales Manager and has over 20 years of experience in the industry. Through an upcoming realignment, he will become the Regional Sales Manager for the entire Southern Region, which will include what is currently the Southeast, Southwest, and West Coast territories. His professional affiliations include all regional paint and coatings associations in Dallas, Houston and Oklahoma; the Thermoset Resin & Formulators Association; and the LIFT Institute of Food Technologies.

Munoz will focus on building upon Palmer Holland’s successes in the Southwest and West Coast territories, expanding on new product lines, identifying new business potential, and continuing to be a resource for new and transplanted sellers.