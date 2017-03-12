The ChemQuest Group Welcomes Senior Consultant

CINCINNATI – The ChemQuest Group Inc. has added Stephen Chase as a Senior Consultant.

With a career spanning over 35 years, Chase is well known by manufacturers, distributors and installers of floor covering and accessory products. Since 1978, he has held various technical roles including marketing and sales, strategic planning, product education and training, quality control, product litigation consulting, and product management. Chase’s career was launched as Congoleum Corp.'s Junior Chemist in R&D Operations.

Chase held multiple positions at Para-Chem Southern Inc., including the strategic role of developing R&D relationships with over 15 major manufacturers. The 10-year R&D initiative led by Chase resulted in sustained growth of over 20% of company sales for Para-Chem’s OEM business by 1993. Following Para-Chem, Chase held the position of Vice President of Sales and Product Manager for MAPEI's Floor Covering Installations Systems Group where he introduced MAPEI floor covering adhesives and surface preparation products and methods to the North American market in 1994-95.

From 2001 to 2007, Chase was Vice President of Sales & Marketing for APAC Adhesives. After leaving APAC, he assumed the position of President for a newly formed company, CRC Adhesives. In 2010, he began his own consulting business offering marketing, strategic planning, product development and technical support to adhesive suppliers in floor coverings and accessories.