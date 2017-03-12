Chromaflo Technologies Corp. Names Chief Financial Officer

ASHTABULA, OH – Chromaflo Technologies has appointed Eric K. Thiele as the Chief Financial Officer, effective March 6, 2017.

Thiele will report to Scott T. Becker, President and CEO Chromaflo Technologies. His responsibilities will include leading all financial functions, including financial planning and analysis, internal controls, capital expenditures, cash and treasury management, tax, risk management, real estate, credit and banking relationships, and financial systems across the organization. Thiele will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth strategy. He will be based out of the company’s Ashtabula, Ohio, corporate office.

Thiele brings a unique combination of industry knowledge and international experience. He worked for PPG for over 20 years, where he held various finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Thiele was the Vice President and Business Controller for the Architectural Coatings and Protective and Marine Coatings segment. Prior to this, he was the Corporate Treasurer, PPG. Thiele previously was the CFO, Asia-Pacific PPG and resided in Hong Kong.

“Our organization will benefit to have such a creative, experienced and operationally strong executive with industry experience join our team. Eric has a strong track record for success and a keen understanding of our industry. I look forward to his contributions to support our growth,” said Becker.