Green Biologics Among 50 Hottest Companies in the Advanced Bioeconomy

ASHLAND, VA – Green Biologics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Green Biologics Ltd., a U.K. industrial biotechnology and renewable chemicals company, was named the No. 12 hottest company in this year’s 50 Hottest Companies in the Advanced Bioeconomy (Hot 50). The rankings, which are compiled by Biofuels Digest, a daily news publication on the pulse of the biofuels and biochemical industries, were announced last week in Washington D.C. at ABLC 2017 and mark a significant advancement for the company as compared to last year’s competition, in which Green Biologics held the No. 22 spot.

“We’re very excited about this notable rise in the rankings,” said Sean Sutcliffe, CEO of Green Biologics. “This recognition is a true testament to the progress we have made toward establishing ourselves as the specialty chemicals provider of choice for numerous global markets. In just the past year alone, we have strengthened and expanded our network of industry partners, started operations and shipments at our first commercial plant, and launched our first sustainable, consumer-facing product. This year’s ranking is proof that the industry has taken notice of our achievements and has confidence in what’s to come.”

Considered an industry staple, this longstanding annual listing recognizes companies leading the charge in innovation and achievement throughout the fuels and biobased chemicals and materials industries. The rankings are developed based on a system that weights inputs from an invited panel of distinguished industry selectors, composed of CEOs, scientists and media among others, with votes from registered subscribers to The Digest and those cast through social media.