Avomeen Analytical Services Names CEO

ANN ARBOR, MI – Avomeen Analytical Services, an analytical testing and product development laboratory based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, announced that Mark Harvill has been named the company’s CEO. High Street Capital of Chicago and Avomeen founder and retiring CEO Shri Thanedar made the announcement.

Harvill will lead Avomeen’s day-to-day activities with an emphasis on continuing the company’s rapid growth achieved since its inception in 2010. High Street Capital is the majority shareholder of Avomeen following the company’s recapitalization at year-end 2016. Thanedar will continue to hold a minority interest and serve on the company’s board of directors. He will work closely with Harvill to ensure a smooth transition.

Harvill has more than 20 years of experience in contract research organization management, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Clinipace Worldwide in Morrisville, North Carolina. There, he was responsible for leading global operations in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Prior to Clinipace, Harvill served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Paragon Biomedical in Irvine, California. He also spent 12 years at STATPROBE in Ann Arbor as Executive Vice President.