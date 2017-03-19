OMNOVA Solutions Appoints Distributor Sales Manager

BEACHWOOD, OH - OMNOVA Solutions has appointed Jason Riley to be the Distributor Sales Manager - Americas for its chemical business. In this newly created position, Riley will have responsibility for the support and growth of OMNOVA’s indirect sales channel for key markets including coatings, tape and adhesives, elastomeric modification, paper and packaging, construction, textiles, and graphic arts.

“We recognize the continued importance of strong indirect sales channel relationships and providing world-class support to our distribution partners,” said Mark Chrisman, VP Sales for OMNOVA Solutions. “Jason brings extensive experience in distribution, sales, and customer support management and is prepared to lead OMNOVA and its distribution partners to greater growth.”

In addition to providing a strategic focus on distributor partnerships for OMNOVA’s chemicals businesses, Riley will work internally to further align OMNOVA’s organizational support functions, ensuring the quality and consistency of service provided to distributor partners.

Previously, Riley was with SABIC/GE Plastics, where he was Distribution Commercial leader and managed key partner relationships.