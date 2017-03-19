National Coatings Appoints Independent Sales Rep for Florida

CAMARILLO, CA - National Coatings Corp. announced that Kevin Clement has joined the National Coatings team as the new Independent Sales Representative serving the Florida market. Clement will focus on and provide sales growth and client support to roofing contractors in his region. He will be based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Clement comes to National Coatings Corp. with over 20 years of national account experience in the commercial roofing industry and has worked for some of the largest companies in that industry. He has a strong knowledge of commercial roofing and has solid contacts with contractors, general contractors, consultants and architects in Florida.

Clement’s main focus is the Florida market, with some spillover into the Atlanta and Carolina markets.