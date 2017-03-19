Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Announces Partnership

PALMYRA, PA - Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., a provider of in-tank mixing solutions, announced a new partnership agreement with Mid-State Machine & Fabricating Corp., Lakeland, Florida, to serve its customer base in Florida. Through this relationship, the company will continue to offer customers specialized support for all of their mixing needs and an increased choice of manufacturers in the process equipment industry.

Customers will enjoy expanded, personalized local support and service thanks to Mid-State Machine’s extensive network. The company will continue to provide outstanding customer service, innovative technologies, high-quality products and superior performance.

“The partnership…will combine Philadelphia Mixing Solutions’ engineering and process expertise with Mid-State’s sales, repair, fabrication and field services capabilities,” said Jeff Clyne, CEO of Mid-State Machine & Fabricating. “This will create a professional team throughout the state of Florida to serve our collective customers to create value and offer a service level that is required in today’s business environment. We are truly excited about the possibilities that are ahead of us.”

Sean Roussel of Philadelphia Mixing Solutions said, “Partnering with Mid-State will afford us a presence in Florida that reaches far and wide into the client base. Mid-State has earned a reputation of being customer oriented and quality based. This fits in nicely with the profile we have worked to establish at Philadelphia Mixing Solutions. Together, we anticipate making a large impact in the Florida agitation market.”