Company News

Oxea Builds Second Propanol Unit in Bay City, Texas

Oxea Bay City Plant
March 19, 2017
KEYWORDS capacity expansions / paint and coating raw materials
Reprints
No Comments

MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany – Oxea has started the construction of a new world-scale propanol unit at its production site at Bay City, Texas. The new unit, Propanol 2, is scheduled to come on-stream in 2018. Once commissioned, it will add a capacity of 100,000 mt/year of propanol and 40,000 mt/year of propionaldehyde.

“This project reflects our long-term selective growth strategy. It helps us reinforce our strong position as the largest producer of propanol worldwide. Propanol 2 will provide Oxea with opportunities for further expansion into profitable growth areas,” said Purnendu Rai, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Oxo-Intermediates.

As Oxea is finalizing the detailed engineering phase, construction of the new plant has commenced. Site preparation, including demolition of existing foundations from previously retired equipment, and the construction of temporary project facilities have been completed. Current activities are focused on starting the execution of civil construction and completing the bid processes for the remaining construction work, primarily mechanical, and instrumentation and electrical.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.