BioAmber Announces Results for 2016

MONTREAL - BioAmber Inc. announced operational and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

The company reported that 2016 sales of bio-succinic acid were $8.3 million, an increase of 281% over the previous year. Over 200 companies globally have now tested and qualified the bio-succinic acid produced at the company’s Sarnia facility. Additionally, operations have shown greater consistency with both variable and fixed costs remaining on target, and off-specifications product below 5% in the fourth quarter.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016 were $8.3 million. The 281% increase relative to the previous year was driven by an increase in the quantity of bio-succinic acid sold from BioAmber’s Sarnia, Ontario, operations.

Cost of goods sold increased from $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015 to $13.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, primarily explained by an increase in volume sold, as well as Sarnia facility ramp-up costs, including fixed costs and reprocessing costs for off-specification product that were allocated to the cost of goods sold.

General and administrative expenses were $9.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, down from $10.6 million incurred in the same period last year. This was driven by a decrease in incentive employee remuneration and in stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expenses associated with the Sarnia facility transition from construction to production stage.

Research and development expenses were $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, down from $20.3 million for the same period last year. This significant decrease is explained by certain non-recurring Sarnia commissioning and start-up costs incurred in 2015 that were recorded as research and development expenses as well as by reduced expenses related to molecular engineering of the yeast, intellectual property and stock-based compensation.

Sales and marketing expenses were $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, down from $4.0 million for the same period last year. This was due to the expanded commercial role that Mitsui assumed in 2016, particularly in Asia, which allowed the company to reduce the size of its global commercial team, resulting in a decrease in sales and marketing salaries, benefits and associated costs, including stock-based compensation and travel expenses.

Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets expense increased by $3.8 million to $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. This increase is due to the depreciation of the Sarnia facility assets associated with the beginning of the Sarnia production in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The net financial charge for the year ended December 31, 2016 was income of $750,000 as compared to a net expense of $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. This expense decrease was mainly due to the mark-to-market adjustment change of $3.6 million on the company’s IPO warrants, 2011 warrants and 2009 warrants, partially offset by an increase in the interest expense, financing charges from the warrant issued in December 2016, and other financing charges in connection with the prepayment of a loan from Tennenbaum Capital Partners LLC.

The company recorded a net loss attributable to BioAmber Inc. shareholders of $22.5 million, or a loss of $0.78 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to a net loss of $37.2 million, or a loss of $1.52 per share for the preceding year.

The Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to BioAmber Inc. Shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $30.8 million, or a loss of $1.07 per share, compared to an Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to BioAmber Inc. Shareholders of $38.0 million, or a loss of $1.55 per share for the year ended December 31, 2015. Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to BioAmber Inc. Shareholders is a non-GAAP financial metric that excludes the impact of the change in fair value of the IPO and Legacy Warrants and the grant income from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).