Oxea Increases Prices for Trimethylolpropane and Neopentyl Glycol
March 19, 2017
DALLAS – Oxea announced increase list and off-list prices on trimethylolpropane and neopentyl glycol effective April 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.
In Europe, trimethylolpropane and neopentyl glycol will increase €100/t. In North America and Latin America, neopentyl glycol will increase $0.03/lb ($70/mt) and trimethylolpropane will increase $0.07/lb ($150/mt).
