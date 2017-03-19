Price Alerts

Oxea Increases Prices for Trimethylolpropane and Neopentyl Glycol

SupplierPriceAlerts-100707957.jpg
March 19, 2017
KEYWORDS price increases
Reprints
No Comments

DALLAS – Oxea announced increase list and off-list prices on trimethylolpropane and neopentyl glycol effective April 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

In Europe, trimethylolpropane and neopentyl glycol will increase €100/t. In North America and Latin America, neopentyl glycol will increase $0.03/lb ($70/mt) and trimethylolpropane will increase $0.07/lb ($150/mt).

 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.