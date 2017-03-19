Report Predicts Growth in Market for Pretreatment Coatings

DOVER, DE - According to new research by Global Market Insights Inc., the market for pretreatment coatings is expected to exceed $15 billion by 2024. The report sites a strong outlook for infrastructure spending along with a rise in vehicle sales, particularly in China, India and Japan, as drivers for growth.

The company predicts that the pretreatment coatings market in China could generate over $2.1 billion in business by 2024. Growth in the aerospace industry is predicted to fuel regional growth. Favorable government regulations to upscale manufacturing are also expected to drive product demand.

The report predicts that the market for cleaners could generate over 4% growth. Acid, alkaline and solvent cleaners are used in the metal finishing industry. Cleaners contain surfactants, which lower surface tension and are crucial in processes such as machining, bending, spinning and stamping.

Market size for pretreatment coatings market from general industry is predicted to generate over $4.1 billion in business by 2024, according Global Market Insights. Agricultural vehicles, appliances, HVAC, office furniture, manufacturing and architectural aluminum are part of the general industry segment, which uses iron and zinc phosphate coatings. Global pretreatment coatings market size from metal applications could generate over 4.5% gains, according the report.

According to the report, U.S. pre-paint conversion coatings market size should witness strong gains at 6% and generate over $850 million in business by 2024. UK pretreatment coatings market size could witness significant gains in aluminum applications with gains at over 3.5%.

For additional information about the report, Pretreatment Coatings Market Size, visit https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/pretreatment-coatings-market.