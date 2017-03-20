Chromaflo Technologies Buys Colorants Business of Elementis Specialties Inc.

ASHTABULA, OH – Chromaflo Technologies Corp. has executed a purchase agreement with Elementis Specialties Inc. in which Chromaflo Technologies has acquired the Elementis Tint-Ayd® line of colorant products and select Dapro® driers supplied from the United States. The acquisition of products became effective March 17, 2017. The purchase price was not disclosed.

“The acquisition of these products from Elementis Specialties is consistent with our efforts in supplying quality colorants and additives for high-performance industrial coatings and architectural paints in the Americas markets and beyond,” said Scott Becker, President and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp. “The Tint-Ayd line of colorant products and Dapro driers fit well with our existing lines, increasing customers’ options in support of these industries.”

Production of the acquired products will be moved from Elementis Specialties’ Jersey City, New Jersey, facility to Chromaflo Technologies’ North American manufacturing facilities.

“This acquisition is important to us, and we plan to make this a smooth transition for customers,” said Brij Mohal, Managing Director & Vice President- Americas. “Quality products, speed of delivery and related support will be at the high level of service our customers have come to expect.”