Nexeo Solutions Authorized as Distributor for Solvay Surfactants

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Solvay and Nexeo Solutions Inc. announced that effective April 20, 2017, Nexeo Solutions will become an authorized distributor of the Solvay AEROSOL® Surfactant Chemistry, formerly sold by Cytec Industries Inc., in the United States and Canada. This decision comes as a result of consolidation and rationalization efforts that will help Solvay focus on the continued development of solutions for the coatings, emulsion polymerization and industrial markets. Solvay will continue to supply these products with the same manufacturing location, process and sales specifications.