ACTEGA North America Hires Marketing Communications Manager

DELRAN, NJ - ACTEGA NA, the North American division of Altana AG, announced the addition of Kristin Tripoli to its New Jersey-based marketing team.

Tripoli will be managing ACTEGA’s North American trade show presence as well as developing advertising programs, product launches, website and digital platforms, and collateral materials for the company’s five market segments (paperboard packaging, print and commercial, labels, flexible packaging, and rigid packaging).

“The addition of Kristin to the team rounds us out nicely,” said Bernadette Corujo, Head of Marketing & Brand Owner Management. “From a strategic position, hiring Kristin should help us move the needle for our various divisions and help us connect on a deeper level with our customer base, benefitting not only our organization but our valued clients as well.”