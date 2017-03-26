Specialty Polymers Inc. Hires Regional Sales Manager

WOODBURN, OR – Specialty Polymers Inc. (SPI) has hired Steve Dobson as the company’s new Regional Sales Manager. Dobson has been with SPI for more than 10 years as Production Manager for the company’s East Coast plant. His territory includes the Northeast United States and eastern Canada.

In his role as Regional Sales Manager, Dobson will focus on supporting customers in a variety of markets, including architectural and industrial coatings, building and construction, craft/hobby, and printing inks. He will be calling on existing accounts as well as developing new business partnerships with the support of SPI’s technical team. Dobson has nearly 30 years of experience in resin chemistry and a high level of technical, manufacturing and sales knowledge.