Circa Group Appoints General Manager of UK Subsidiary

MELBOURNE, Australia – Australian biotechnology company Circa Group has appointed Dr. Jeff Eaves General Manager of its subsidiary company, Circa Sustainable Chemicals UK Ltd., effective June 5, 2017.

Eaves will join Circa Group from the University of York, where he was Industrial Liaison Manager, leading a £2.5 million European-funded contract to deliver 60 science-based projects to SMEs.

Previously CEO of technology start-up Chamelic Ltd., Eaves has worked in a variety of commercial, technical and academic roles, including for IP Group PLC, KPMG and ICI Performance Chemicals. He is also an Associate Lecturer in Business Studies at the Open University.

Tony Duncan, CEO and co-founder of Circa Group, said, “At Circa, Jeff will be focused on promoting our biosolvent Cyrene®, a non-toxic solvent produced in Tasmania from renewable, non-food biomass. With Jeff’s strong technical and commercial background, we are confident he will help us open up new markets. Circa is pleased to welcome him on board.”