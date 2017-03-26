Bostik to Raise Prices for Global Industrial Products

WAUWATOSA, WI - Bostik, a leading adhesive specialist for industrial, construction and consumer markets, will implement price increases on industrial products worldwide on April 1, 2017.

In recent years, the global industrial adhesives market has experienced significant swings in the demand and availability of various raw materials. With demand outpacing supply, these swings ultimately have caused imbalances in the supply chain. During this time, Bostik has done its best to absorb the impact and minimize disruption to customers. However, the company does not anticipate this being a short-term imbalance and has deemed it necessary to raise prices on impacted products as a result.

“In light of this news, Bostik wants to assure customers we will continue to provide them with the highest quality of products, expertise and service in the industry,” said Americas Senior Vice President Bob Marquette. “As raw material prices rise, we also will keep doing our best to minimize the impact on customers as much as possible.”

Customers have received specific price adjustments for any orders shipped after March 31, 2017. For more information, they are encouraged to contact their Bostik sales representative.