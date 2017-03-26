Technical Program Set for Eastern Coatings Show

CLINTON, NJ - The Eastern Coatings Federation announced that the technical program and speaker schedule has been finalized for its 2017 conference and show. The line-up features 44 speakers and three concurrent tracks covering UV curing, resin technology, additives, colors and pigments, pigment dispersions, functional fillers, and resins. In addition, a Coatings Short Course will be presented in cooperation with the University of Southern Mississippi School of Polymers and Higher Performance Materials.

“This impressive program presents a valuable opportunity for attendees to gain exposure to the latest trends and technology in all these areas as they relate to the paints and coatings and allied industries,” said David White, Technical Committee Chairman. “Most speakers will also have booths at the show, offering attendees additional opportunities to interact.”

Details on the schedule, topics and speaker bios will be posted on the Eastern Coatings Show website.

The Eastern Coating Show (ECS) will be held at Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, New Jersey, from May 15-17, 2017. For more information on ECS, visit www.easterncoatingsshow.com.