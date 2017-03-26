Announcing the allnex UV/EB Technology Conference

ATLANTA – The allnex UV/EB Technology Conference will be held April 26-27, 2017, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With co-sponsors Phoseon Technology, ESI, BYK and Hampford Research, allnex has crafted a two-day conference of training, panel sessions and break-out meetings dedicated to providing the most up-to-date information on the industry and the future of UV/EB Technology.

As the RadTech and American Coatings Shows are in an off year, the co-hosts and allnex saw a need to offer a conference for those in the Americas to keep up with the latest information on topics such as current market information, low-energy curing, regulator changes, industrial and function coatings, LED cure, and the latest innovations in oligomers, monomers, LED, EB, and additives and photoinitiators.

Experts from allnex, Phoseon Technology, ESI, BYK and Hampford Research will be on hand to present information, as well as answer all questions attendees may have. As space is limited, attendees will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendance is free with all sessions and food included. The pre-registration deadline ends April 5, 2107.

For additional information, the full agenda can be found here. Click here for registration.