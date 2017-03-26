Online Hazmat Training Courses Available from Labelmaster

CHICAGO – Three new online training courses to help dangerous goods shippers transport hazardous materials safely and comply with increasingly changing and complicated regulations are now offered by Labelmaster.

The courses, “General Awareness Hazmat Training,” “Shipping Excepted Lithium Batteries” and “Shipping Fully Regulated Lithium Batteries,” are available online to provide shippers the flexibility to take the classes anytime and anywhere the Internet is accessible.

“Anyone who ships or handles hazmat is required to have up-to-date training, and these three engaging training modules will help businesses stay in compliance,” said Rhonda Jessop, Global Learning Leader at Labelmaster, a provider of compliance solutions for hazard materials transport. “By providing these courses online, businesses can choose how and when to fit the training into the schedule of their employees to minimize disruptions in the workplace.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation requires everyone in an organization who handles regulated hazardous materials to take general awareness training every three years. The 90-minute “General Awareness Hazmat Training” course meets those requirements and covers topics such as DG classifications, general packaging requirements, the transport chain, which government agencies set requirements, and other issues.

For more information, visit www.labelmaster.com/training.