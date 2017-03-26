BCF Joins Organization to Help Ensure Competitive Future for UK Coatings Industry

LONDON - The British Coatings Federation (BCF) has become an affiliate partner of EEF, the manufacturers’ organization, in a bid to secure a competitive future for the industry and to ensure that the voice of the coatings sector is heard by senior policy makers and key decision makers in government.

The move comes at a pivotal time for the coatings sector, as the British Prime Minister has confirmed that Article 50 will be triggered on March 29. According to a recent survey, 75% of coatings companies said they see Brexit as a risk rather than an opportunity, due to concerns around the impact of leaving the single market and regulatory equivalence, particularly in regards to the REACH regulation.

The BCF’s affiliate partnership with EEF will allow BCF members to feed their concerns through new channels, enabling a high-level voice for the sector in the run-up to Brexit.

Terry Scuoler, Chief Executive of EEF, said, “We are delighted to welcome the BCF as an Affiliate Partner. BCF joins at a critical time for UK manufacturing and will no doubt provide great support as we seek to secure a Brexit deal that will support UK manufacturers’ trade and growth ambitions and work with government on shaping a consistent and coherent, long-term Industrial Strategy that will underpin future manufacturing success.”

Tom Bowtell, Chief Executive of the British Coatings Federation, added, “At the BCF, we are keen to make sure the UK is an attractive place to manufacture and look forward to working with EEF towards our shared vision. We have common concerns with EEF and its membership about the future of chemical regulations once the UK has left the EU. Now more than ever, it is critical for the coatings sector to shape policy for UK manufacturing, and we are keen to collaborate with government via EEF to ensure a good deal for coatings in Brexit negotiations and to make a success of the Industrial Strategy.”