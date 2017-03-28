Flint Group Appoints President and CEO of Digital Printing Solutions

LUEXMBOURG - Xeikon, a division of Flint Group and market leader in digital color printing technology, announced that Benoit Chatelard is assuming the role of President & CEO of Flint Group’s Digital Solutions effective May 8, 2017. In his mandate to further develop Flint Group Digital Solutions portfolio and customer reach in that arena, for which Xeikon is a strategic element, he will be proposed as CEO of Xeikon (to be confirmed by the Xeikon shareholders meeting).

Chatelard has a rich history in the digital production printing market. Most recently, he was Vice President, Production Printing Business Group for Ricoh Europe. His digital production-printing career began in 2002 when he led the IBM Printing Systems Division for France, Belgium and Luxembourg. With the creation of the InfoPrint Solutions Company Joint Venture between Ricoh and IBM in 2007, Chatelard was appointed Vice President & General Manager for the joint venture in Asia-Pacific based in Singapore, and continued to take on increased leadership responsibilities within Ricoh Europe over the ensuing years.