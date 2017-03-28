PPG Foundation Donates $10,000 to Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, KY – The PPG Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Kentucky Science Center to support school visits by the organization’s “Ion Jones and the Lost Castle of Chemistry” traveling science education program. The donation was made on behalf of PPG’s architectural coatings plant and distribution center in Louisville.

Supported by the PPG Foundation for three years, the interactive “Ion Jones and the Lost Castle of Chemistry” program travels to local and regional schools to teach students how chemistry affects various industries, technology and the environment. As part of the show, students explore and observe chemistry in action courtesy of a fiery volcano, a cola geyser, an exploding hydrogen-filled balloon and other experiments. The Ion Jones show is just one of many Kentucky Science Center programs that encourage people of all ages to “do science” in engaging, educational and entertaining ways to inspire a lifetime of learning.

“PPG looks for every opportunity to support and cultivate students’ math and science education. We’re proud to help bring the ‘Ion Jones and the Lost Castle of Chemistry’ program and its engaging way of teaching chemistry in different ways to children in more schools,” said Chris Smith, PPG Plant Manager, Louisville.

“The Kentucky Science Center and PPG have a long-standing partnership, and we are honored that the PPG Foundation continues to support our mission of educating students on the importance of science and mathematics with unique, innovative programs,” said Jo Haas, Executive Director, Kentucky Science Center.