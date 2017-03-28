Custom Milling & Consulting Adds cGMP Processing

FLEETWOOD, PA - Custom Milling & Consulting Inc. (CMC) announced the addition of a state-of-the-art class-100,000/ISO 8 cGMP clean room. The new area allows CMC to expand its current contract manufacturing services. For years, CMC has been leading the way in fine-particle-size reduction with liquid materials, and now the company is taking that knowledge and increasing the capabilities available to customers.

The new area will be equipped with CMC horizontal media mills and mixers that have been specifically designed for a clean and sterile environment. The equipment is made with stainless steel materials and designed for easy teardown, making the cleaning and sterilization process more effective and efficient. All processes, procedures and productions will be well documented to ensure cGMP and ISO standards are met, and to satisfy the most stringent customer standards.

Features available with the new clean room include HEPA filtration, a climate-controlled environment, 2,560 cubic feet of refrigerated storage space, and the latest in fine media milling equipment and technology.

CMC will be concentrating on assisting companies that are looking for a place they can take their product from concept to production. The company’s staff of R&D specialists has years of experience and knowledge working with a range of products. With the ability to produce batches as small as one gallon up to 300 gallons, CMC will be with customers during every step of the process.

In addition to production, CMC can provide customers with a full turnkey service that includes raw material acquisition, labeling, packaging, storage and shipping. To ensure product quality and consistency, customers have full access to all CMC’s analytical equipment, from particle-size analyzer, to HPLC analysis and much more.