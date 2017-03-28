Management Changes at Palmer Holland

CLEVELAND – Specialty chemicals distributor Palmer Holland has named C. Bradley Steven as President. Bryn Irvine will assume a new role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Steven brings many years of experience leading and managing companies as President and Vice President. Most recently, he was the President of Willoughby Supply, a distributor of exterior building materials. Previously, he worked for Avery Dennison as Vice President and General Manager. Steven also serves on the board of a Cleveland-area manufacturing company.

Steven’s main responsibility will be support of Palmer Holland’s Executive Management Team on the day-to-day operations of the business.

“I am excited and honored to take on this role and look forward to partnering with Bryn and our Executive Management Team to deliver on our growth goals and expand upon Palmer Holland’s history of excellence in service to our principal and customer partners,” said Steven.

Irvine will move into the new role of Palmer Holland’s CEO. His primary focus will be on leveraging his global relationships in support of the company’s expansion strategies. In addition, he will be heavily involved in Palmer Holland’s strategic planning and execution as it continues to drive growth as a national specialty chemical distributor and maintain its employee ownership model.

“Brad’s leadership experience coupled with his strategic thinking and proven ability to deliver results make him the right person to help execute Palmer Holland’s strategic priorities and drive sustainable growth, allowing the Executive Team to maintain its focus on its core competencies,” said Irvine.