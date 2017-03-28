ACTEGA North America Appoints Business Manager

DELRAN, NJ - ACTEGA NA, the North American division of global specialty inks, coatings and sealants company Altana AG, has hired Tracey Fikes to lead its Paper Based Packaging division.

Prior to joining ACTEGA, Fikes held several prominent roles at Bemis, including Marketing Director for the multi-wall paper packaging segment and, more recently, General Manager for Consumer and Industrial Products.

“With a background in the industry spanning sales, marketing and supply chain, Tracey is an ideal fit to lead our Paper Based Packaging segment,” said ACTEGA President and CEO, Mark Westwell. “We believe his combination of market insight and proven leadership skill will drive sustainable growth for this business unit.”

ACTEGA develops and produces specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds with a focus on the packaging, printing and medical industry. ACTEGA is one among four divisions of ALTANA.