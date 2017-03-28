Wall Colmonoy Appoints Commercial Director, European Headquarters

Wall Colmonoy has appointed Nathan Stroud Commercial Director for its European headquarters. Stroud joined Wall Colmonoy in February 2013 as Distribution Channel Manager and has enthusiastically taken on ever-expanding roles and responsibilities. In November 2013, he assumed the position of Sales Manager and in October 2014 he joined the senior management team and took on the full duties and responsibilities of Commercial Manager.

Stroud has over 25 years of experience in customer account management with vast knowledge and experience in business procurement, global sourcing, purchasing and materials management.

In his new role, Stroud is responsible for all commercial aspects for Wall Colmonoy Ltd. including sales, key account management, customer service, estimating, planning and contracts.

Wall Colmonoy is a global materials engineering group of companies engaged in the manufacturing of surfacing and brazing products, castings, and engineered components across aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, mining, energy, and other industrial sectors.