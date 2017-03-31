Protective Coatings

Built to provide durable protection for surface temperatures up to 1200 °F (649 °C), the Endura-Heat line of coatings offers performance against high heat, thermal shock and corrosion under insulation (CUI).

Endura-Heat coatings consist of primers, direct-to-metal (DTM) coatings and topcoats that can be combined in a variety of systems to protect valuable steel and stainless steel surfaces from the threats of corrosion, according to Chris Ard, Industrial Market Manager for Tnemec.

“This new line of Tnemec products provides additional corrosion resistance and aesthetic longevity to our long-time customers in power facilities, steel mills, water and wastewater facilities, refineries, pulp and paper, and chemical processing plants,” said Ard. “The Endura-Heat line includes products designated for service in corrosive environments as well as coatings that protect substrates up to 1200 °F (649 °C).”

At the time of introduction, Endura-Heat coatings consist of seven products, ranging from a zinc-rich silicone primer to an advanced multipolymeric DTM coating. The new Tnemec products offer several notable characteristics including high-film build and both ambient and heat cure options.

