Dean Lewis Retires from AAMA

SCHAUMBURG, IL - A long-time staff member at the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) has retired. Dean Lewis, AAMA Technical Manager, Training and Education, retired from the association as of the end of 2016.

Since joining AAMA in 1999, Lewis has utilized his technical and industry experience to advance many of the programs and services offered by the association. Lewis brought his experience in technical training to begin and advance the FenestrationMasters® professional certification program, as well as other educational initiatives.

Lewis began his career in the fenestration industry in 1973 at PPG Industries with positions in project engineering, product design, and sales and customer technical support, and has served on committees of ANSI, ASTM and ASHRAE. Further experience includes teaching in the industrial and military sectors and nearly 40 years of managing technical training, publishing and certification. He has served on standards and certification committees of a dozen national and international organizations. During his AAMA years, he also served as certification manager.