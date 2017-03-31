Western Specialty Contractors Announces Personnel Changes

ST. LOUIS, MO - Western Specialty Contractors has promoted Justin Berndt to Region Manager of its Chicago Concrete Restoration, Chicago Facade Restoration and Indianapolis branch offices. Berndt was previously Sr. Branch Manager of the two Chicago branches. Berndt has more than 14 years of construction industry experience.

Additionally, the company has expanded the territory of Region Manager Jim Rechtin Jr. to include its St. Louis Roofing, Kansas City and new Kansas City Roofing branches. Rechtin will also continue to oversee Western's St. Louis Concrete Restoration, Peoria and Springfield, Illinois, branches. Rechtin's territory will no longer include Western's Chicago Concrete Restoration and Chicago Facade Restoration branches.

Western Specialty Contractors has appointed territory in North Carolina and Florida for Region Manager Bill Hohmeier. Effective January 2017, Hohmeier no longer oversees the St. Louis Roofing or Indianapolis branch offices, and has added the Charlotte and Orlando branches to his territory, which also includes the following branches: Little Rock, Atlanta, St. Louis Masonry Restoration and Ft. Lauderdale.