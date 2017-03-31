Western Specialty Contractors to Open Commercial Roofing Branch in Kansas City

ST. LOUIS, MO - Western Specialty Contractors is expanding its commercial service offerings in Kansas City, Missouri, with the opening of a new Kansas City Roofing branch in the spring.

The new roofing branch will offer maintenance, repair and replacement of commercial flat roofs and will be located in Western's existing Kansas City branch office at 800 North Agnes Avenue. The existing branch, serving Kansas and Western Missouri since 1945, provides the following services: building cleaning, concrete restoration, epoxy and chemical grout injection, expansion joint systems, exterior wall coatings, masonry restoration, parking and plaza deck restoration, and waterproofing.

Keegan Tune, who has been selected as Branch Manager of the Kansas City Roofing branch, says the added services will allow Western to better serve its existing clientele in the Kansas City market, as well as attract new customers.