Sherwin-Williams’ Powder Topcoats Earn Army Research Lab Approval

CLEVELAND – Sherwin-Williams, through its Product Finishes Division, announced the U.S. Army Research Lab has approved MIL-PRF-32348 Type III, Class I Chemical Agent Resistant Coating (CARC) Powder Topcoat in Black 37030, Green 383 34094 and Tan 686A 33446 for registration on the Qualified Products Database, and may be applied to any military asset.

Designed to work with a primer to provide coverage and corrosion resistance to coated parts, these high-performance, near-zero-gloss CARC powder topcoats help safeguard American military vehicles and the warfighters within through chemical agent resistance and protection from detection through an infrared signature. The coatings have been field tested to stand up to the most rigorous conditions.

These CARC powder topcoats contain minimal to low-VOC levels as compared to liquid CARC systems, which may have VOC levels as high as 3.5 lb/gallon, providing significant environmental and recycling capabilities to manufacturers, helping them meet local regulations. The technology’s low gloss stability, plus enhanced application and curing process, make it an ideal option, saving time and money through increased production capabilities.

In 2012, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Strategic Environmental Research and Developmental Program (SERDP) selected Sherwin-Williams to lead a research and development project for the use of CARC powder topcoats in military vehicles and support equipment. SERDP awarded the 2015 Project-of-the-Year Award for Weapons Systems and Platforms to the team of industry, academic and military partners for its work to understand the chemistry behind CARC powder topcoats.