Vehicle Refinishes App

Body shops, technicians and painters across the globe can now get instant access to the latest color formulas following the launch of the new MIXIT mobile app from AkzoNobel's Vehicle Refinishes business.

Designed to enhance mobility at work, the app is now available for download in the App store and Google Play store. The new app helps the vehicle refinish industry achieve greater accuracy and efficiency in color matching.

An extension of the company's advanced MIXIT color identification and retrieval system, the app uses cloud-based software to give users immediate access to a vast database of more than two million colors and variants - with more being added every day.

"MIXIT is a fast, easy-to-use tool with advanced search and filtering features that allow users access to accurate results in the shortest time," explained Henri Bijsterbosch, Digital Color Manager of AkzoNobel's Vehicle Refinishes business. "Its introduction means customers now have the latest color knowledge at hand, wherever they are."

Both the MIXIT website and mobile app are central to Colorvation, AkzoNobel's unique approach to vehicle refinishing, which was launched to empower the use of digital technology. Under the Colorvation banner, the company will continue to add new elements to make matching colors from different devices an integrated, effortless and secure experience.

The MIXIT web service can now function as a primary system for any bodyshop that simply wants to search and mix colors, as well as track its color history using the benefits of a secure cloud-based storage system.

Customers can also connect with the future of color retrieval by visiting https://app.mixitcloud.com to start using the tool immediately.