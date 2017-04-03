Coatex Showcases Rheological Additives

Coatex is showcasing its rheological additives at the Arkema Stand 313 in Hall 4A. The design of new rheology additives is driven by the growing trends in automotive, industrial, furniture, flooring and architectural coatings, and the construction industry. This anticipation of requirements led Coatex to develop new solutions that are highlighted during the ECS.

Economical concerns with lower raw material and manufacturing costs or faster and easier application; and technical and performance improvements with longer durability, low dirt pick-up and water resistance have been the key drivers of the company’s latest developments including the new, very pseudoplastic PU thickener, Coapur™ XS 83, especially designed for challenging industrial coatings; and the extension of the Coadis™ range of specialty dispersing agents to provide specific properties.