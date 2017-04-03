EPS Features Resins and Colorants for Decorative and Industrial Wood Coatings

EPS is featuring new products in the decorative market space as well as in industrial wood. EPS® 572 and EPS® 533 are the company’s newest decorative polymers, along with EPS® 745 for lazure wood treatment. PC-Mull® VP 435 is also up and coming and is designed for IKEA R2.

To complement its resin portfolio, CCA colorants are also featured. NovoColor® SF is the newest waterborne technology, showcasing a high degree of transparency.

As a leading supplier of coating resins and colorants to serve the decorative, industrial, construction, adhesives and sealants markets, EPS/CCA maintains a close and constant partnership with its customers. With facilities in Ambacht The Netherlands, EPS/CCA maintains operations in the U.S., Europe and China, providing quality products with exceptional R&D resources.

Visit Stand 7-356 to learn more about EPS/CCA customized solutions, or visit www.epscca.com.