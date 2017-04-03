From the Show Floor

EPS Features Resins and Colorants for Decorative and Industrial Wood Coatings

April 3, 2017
EPS is featuring new products in the decorative market space as well as in industrial wood. EPS® 572 and EPS® 533 are the company’s newest decorative polymers, along with EPS® 745 for lazure wood treatment. PC-Mull® VP 435 is also up and coming and is designed for IKEA R2.

To complement its resin portfolio, CCA colorants are also featured. NovoColor® SF is the newest waterborne technology, showcasing a high degree of transparency.

As a leading supplier of coating resins and colorants to serve the decorative, industrial, construction, adhesives and sealants markets, EPS/CCA maintains a close and constant partnership with its customers. With facilities in Ambacht The Netherlands, EPS/CCA maintains operations in the U.S., Europe and China, providing quality products with exceptional R&D resources.

Visit Stand 7-356 to learn more about EPS/CCA customized solutions, or visit www.epscca.com.

