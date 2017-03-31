Envirocron HTE coatings are TGIC-free and bisphenol A-free powder coatings engineered to protect and beautify geometrically complex surfaces. Formulated with a proprietary cross-linking polymer, Envirocron HTE powder coatings have faster build rates than traditional polyester coatings when applied to metal racks and components with decorative patterns, recessed cavities, tubular shapes and other intricate, difficult-to-coat surfaces. With first-pass transfer-efficiency rates of 85% or better, Envirocron HTE coatings are ideal for spray-to-waste applicators seeking to reduce product loss.

