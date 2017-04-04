Arkema Focuses on Products and Technology Tailored to Customer Needs

In Hall 4A, Stand 313, Arkema is showcasing the company’s coatings market offerings, including new technologies, research initiatives and ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Arkema’s Coating Resins business unit is featuring its full line of binder technologies, including.

• ENCOR® latexes for waterborne architectural and decorative coatings, pressure-sensitive adhesives, construction formulations and coatings for textiles and nonwovens.

• CELOCOR® opaque polymers to enhance hiding and whiteness in architectural and decorative coatings.

• SYNAQUA® waterborne acrylics – innovative two-pack waterborne systems that maintain good gloss and mechanical properties in industrial and automotive refinishing formulations.

Solventborne

• SYNOCURE® solventborne acrylics – two-pack binders designed for topcoats and clearcoats in automotive refinishing applications as well as coatings for agricultural and construction equipment.

• SYNOCRYL® thermosetting and thermoplastic acrylics – one-pack systems for use in a wide range of industrial coating applications.

• SYNOLAC® oil-free polyesters and SYNOLAC® alkyds – versatile binders for use in general industrial coatings for metal.

Polyester Powder Resins

• REAFREE® polyester powder resins – comprehensive line of resins for standard, hybrid and super durable powder coatings. Suitable for use with all commercial curing systems.

Additives for Solventborne and Powder Coatings

• CRAYVALLAC® additives for rheology control and surface modification includes a wide selection of products for solventborne and powder coating formulations.