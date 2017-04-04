BASF Presenting New Raw Materials for the Coatings, Paint and Construction Industries

BASF is presenting new raw materials for the coatings, paint and construction industries at Stand 7A-523. The broad range of products includes dispersions, resins, formulation additives, light stabilizers, antioxidants, pigments, hardeners, crosslinking agents, reactive diluents and solvents.

Environmentally Compatible Corrosion Protection for Industrial Metal Coatings

The new water-based Acronal® PRO 7600 acrylic dispersion provides light to medium corrosion protection (categories C2 to C3) for industrial metal coatings. The binder offers an environmentally compatible drop-in solution that does not contain APEO and replaces Acronal PRO 760, the current market standard. Acronal PRO 7600 can be used for all current applications such as airless, brush, roll or dip.

Environmentally Compatible High-Performance Dispersion for Interior Paints

With the Acronal 6292 dispersion, paint manufacturers are enabled to produce sophisticated interior paints with highest wet scrub resistance at competitive prices. The water-based styrene-acrylate binder is a high-quality alternative to the conventional technologies and facilitates the formulation of environmentally compatible interior paints: Acronal 6292 is a low-odor product that neither contains ammonia nor coalescents.

Highly Efficient Defoamer for Water-Based Systems

Foam formation is a common problem occurring during production and processing of paints and coatings. To avoid such problems, BASF has added a new defoamer to its range of formulation additives that is based on organo-modified polysiloxanes – the FoamStar® SI 2240. Apart from its strong defoaming effect, FoamStar SI 2240 shows broad compatibility with different binder systems and excellent long-term stability and efficiency. FoamStar SI 2240 is registered worldwide and can, among other applications, be used in water-based architectural coatings, industrial coatings and paints as well as in pigment concentrates. In addition, the product complies with specific FDA and EU requirements for food contact and is therefore suited for printing and packaging applications.

New Kaolin-Based Product for Architectural Paint Applications

With the launch of kaolin-based Mattex® PRO, BASF continues to develop new technology with focus on sustainability. Mattex PRO enables paint formulators to eliminate flatting agents and crystalline silica containing minerals while simultaneously providing simpler formulations and the same high-performance results with less TiO 2 .

“We look forward to using the ECS trade fair to present various innovative solutions aimed at current market challenges that will enable our customers to improve their competitiveness,“ says Christoph Hansen, Head of the Dispersions & Resins Europe business unit.

Unmatched Hiding for Superior Performance

Paliocrom® aluminum effect pigments provide excellent hiding and extreme saturation while maintaining good appearance in thin film applications. The newest product, Paliocrom Brilliant Red EH 1000 (L 3254), is an extremely saturated mid-shade red silver dollar aluminum pigment that simultaneously delivers superior travel, excellent gloss and unmatched hiding. This is made possible through very narrow particle size distributions of ultrasmooth aluminum flakes that are coated in an optimized process and passivated to provide gassing stability. The new effect pigment expands styling options for automotive and high performance industrial coatings customers.

Creating New Colors for the Coatings Market

The Colors & Effects brand is showcasing 24 panels featuring colors from the Global Color Presentation. Developed in 2016, the presentation highlights upcoming trends for 2017 and beyond. The presentation also includes effect pigments shown under a microscope and custom music created by Alle Farben. The microscope images were shot by photographer Fabian Oefner and turned into short artistic video clips.

“We want to help our customers create new in-demand colors,” said Rose Qin, Global Business Director, pigments for coatings, BASF. “By providing the Global Color Presentation and introducing the new Paliocrom Brilliant Red, BASF continues to drive innovation in the coatings market.”