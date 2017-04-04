From the Show Floor

Clariant’s Innovation Showcase Gets to the Heart of Coatings Sector Needs

April 4, 2017
KEYWORDS European Coatings Show
Clariant is giving center stage to key priorities of paints and coatings producers and their markets at Stand 7-123, with solutions and support tools for unmet needs. Visitors can look forward to new, cutting-edge developments that fill specific gaps in processing performance, functionality and sustainability across the broad spectrum of coatings applications and end-markets.           

Highlights include:

  • Launch of an innovative, sugar-based VOC-free neutralizing agent opening up processing and performance multifunctionality to eco-label certified paints;
  • A ground-breaking new fire protection component that enables intumescent coatings to have a low and stable viscosity even after long storage – giving customers longer shelf life of their intumescent coating and more flexibility on the construction site;
  • A synergistic combination of high-performance UV absorber and HALS, xylene-free, that meets the most demanding requirements for both solvent-based and water-based coatings;
  • Two new ranges of solvent-based pigment preparations: halogen-free pigments dispersed to “super-transparency” for use in the easy formulation of metallic-effect shades or transparent coatings, plus a new range for easy coloration of UV-curing paint for industrial and wood coatings.
