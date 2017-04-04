Clariant’s Innovation Showcase Gets to the Heart of Coatings Sector Needs
Clariant is giving center stage to key priorities of paints and coatings producers and their markets at Stand 7-123, with solutions and support tools for unmet needs. Visitors can look forward to new, cutting-edge developments that fill specific gaps in processing performance, functionality and sustainability across the broad spectrum of coatings applications and end-markets.
Highlights include:
- Launch of an innovative, sugar-based VOC-free neutralizing agent opening up processing and performance multifunctionality to eco-label certified paints;
- A ground-breaking new fire protection component that enables intumescent coatings to have a low and stable viscosity even after long storage – giving customers longer shelf life of their intumescent coating and more flexibility on the construction site;
- A synergistic combination of high-performance UV absorber and HALS, xylene-free, that meets the most demanding requirements for both solvent-based and water-based coatings;
- Two new ranges of solvent-based pigment preparations: halogen-free pigments dispersed to “super-transparency” for use in the easy formulation of metallic-effect shades or transparent coatings, plus a new range for easy coloration of UV-curing paint for industrial and wood coatings.