The Shepherd Color Company Features Complex Inorganic Color Pigments

Shepherd Color is showcasing a wide range of high-performance complex inorganic color pigments used in the coatings industry at Stand 7-314. These pigments are an extraordinary class of traditional metal oxide materials that offer stable, long-lasting color for many applications. Also, they have unbeatable weatherability, heat and chemical resistance, are nonwarping and easy to disperse.

Featured products include the company’s line of stir-in pigments as well as its infrared reflective pigments.