Bühler Presents a Revolution in the Wet Grinding Process

Bühler’s Grinding & Dispersion business is presenting innovative production solutions for the coatings and inks industries at Stand 6-211. The highlight of the booth is the MacroMedia™ pre-dispersing unit and the MicroMedia™ bead mill. The combination of the MacroMedia pre-dispersing unit and the MicroMedia bead mill revolutionizes the wet grinding process. The results are higher profits and perfect quality in the shortest possible time. Thanks to the improved process control of the MacroMedia in the pre-grinding stage, fluctuating raw-material qualities can be balanced out, thereby achieving uniform properties for intermediate products. This allows an optimization of the fine grinding process with the Bühler bead mill MicroMedia.

Customer Service: Extended Machine Lives and Consistent Quality

Bühler offers extensive services for its machines and production plants – from planning and process optimization to retrofitting for older models. Employee training, customized maintenance and spare part packages, as well as Bühler partners in more than 140 countries complement the service offer. Excellent customer service allows machines and production plants to be operated at the highest possible capacity while delivering a consistently high product quality.