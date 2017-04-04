Lonza Offers Innovative, MIT-Free Preservative for In-Can Preservation in Europe

Lonza is launching a new addition to the Proxel® range of preservatives in Europe at Stand 7-758. This new, innovative in-can preservative is designed to address increasing market demand for Methylisothiazolinone (MIT)-free biocide formulations.

Proxel Spektra™ preservative is a dual-active, broad-spectrum biocide for wet-state preservation of water-based paints, adhesives and construction chemicals. This novel formulation offers powerful extensive protection at target dose levels that will not require EU H317 labeling.

The preservative is free from formaldehyde, MIT and CMIT. It is a low-viscosity solution that is pH and temperature stable. It benefits from the use of two complementary active ingredients providing an enhanced antimicrobial efficacy and protection from bacteria in a wide range of industrial applications.

“Regulatory requirements are a key driver for biocide selection. Proxel Spektra preservative has been developed to not only enable customers to avoid the EU H317 labeling requirements but also to provide robust, long-term preservation for the target industries,” said Dave Doles, Head of Lonza’s Materials Performance and Protection business unit.