ICL\Advanced Additives Showcases Specialty Additives

April 4, 2017
ICL\ Advanced Additives is showcasing its corrosion and tannin stain inhibitors, defoamers, dispersants and flame retardants for coatings at Stand 7-345, and in its distribution partner’s booth, C.H. Erbslöh, located at Stand 7A-326.

Comply with environmental and safety standards, improve adhesion and provide a high-gloss, corrosion-resistant finish with Halox® organic corrosion inhibitors.

Achieve high performance and good compatibility in most water-based systems with the highly effective liquid tannin stain-blocking additive HALOX X-TAIN® L-44.

