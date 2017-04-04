Lomon Billions Introduces High-Performance Chloride Titanium Dioxide Pigment

BILLIONS® BLR-895 titanium dioxide pigment is a new high-performance TiO 2 pigment from Lomon Billions being introduced at Stand 7-423. Developed through customer consultation at the company’s 1200 m2 technology center in China, and manufactured using the chloride process, the new durable pigment has excellent dispersion, opacity and gloss, and delivers brilliant whiteness with a clean blue tone making it suitable for an extensive range of architectural and industrial coatings.

“We listened to our customers and built their feedback into our product design,” said Julie Reid, Marketing Director. “BILLIONS BLR-895 pigment is a really versatile pigment. It’s suitable for water-based and solvent-based interior and exterior architectural coatings and can also be used in a wide range of industrial applications including coil, powder and automotive coatings.

BLR-895 pigment can deliver a brighter bluer white when compared with several competitive chloride TiO 2 pigments including internationally recognized brands, and thanks to its inorganic surface coating it has outstanding dispersion performance. It disperses quickly and easily into coatings formulations, helping to achieve efficient production and high-quality coatings. We’re delighted that our new pigment has already been approved and used by leading global coatings producers.”