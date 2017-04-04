Lomon Billions Introduces High-Performance Chloride Titanium Dioxide Pigment
BILLIONS® BLR-895 titanium dioxide pigment is a new high-performance TiO2 pigment from Lomon Billions being introduced at Stand 7-423. Developed through customer consultation at the company’s 1200 m2 technology center in China, and manufactured using the chloride process, the new durable pigment has excellent dispersion, opacity and gloss, and delivers brilliant whiteness with a clean blue tone making it suitable for an extensive range of architectural and industrial coatings.
“We listened to our customers and built their feedback into our product design,” said Julie Reid, Marketing Director. “BILLIONS BLR-895 pigment is a really versatile pigment. It’s suitable for water-based and solvent-based interior and exterior architectural coatings and can also be used in a wide range of industrial applications including coil, powder and automotive coatings.
BLR-895 pigment can deliver a brighter bluer white when compared with several competitive chloride TiO2 pigments including internationally recognized brands, and thanks to its inorganic surface coating it has outstanding dispersion performance. It disperses quickly and easily into coatings formulations, helping to achieve efficient production and high-quality coatings. We’re delighted that our new pigment has already been approved and used by leading global coatings producers.”
Lomon Billions is now the world’s 4th largest producer of high-performance titanium dioxide pigments and 1st in Asia in terms of TiO2 pigment production capacity. The company manufactures a wide range of high-performance titanium dioxide pigments for all major applications using the sulfate process, including BILLIONS®TR52 specialist pigment for high-quality inks. The company also produces TiO2 pigments using the chloride process, including BILLIONS BLR-896 pigment designed for durable heavy-duty industrial coatings that are constantly exposed to intense weathering.